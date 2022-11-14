Mathieu recorded seven tackles (five solo) during the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Mathieu has yet to take a play off this season, playing all 79 of the Saints' defensive snaps Sunday. He was able to match his season high with seven tackles, the third time he's reached that number in 2022. The safety is now up to 50 tackles this season while also recording three pass deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over the first 10 contests.