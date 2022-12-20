Mathieu tallied six solo tackles and two passes defended in Sunday's 21-18 win against the Falcons.

Mathieu tied strong safety Marcus Maye for the Saints' second-most passes defended Week 15, as Atlanta signal-caller Desmond Ridder went 13-for-26 passing for 97 yards during his starting debut. The 30-year-old free safety now ranks second on the team in passes defended this season (seven) behind cornerback Alontae Taylor (10), who also paced this team in this category with three Sunday. Mathieu has also recorded 70 tackles while playing just about every defensive snap through 14 games this season, and he should have a chance to set a new career high in this category if he stays healthy over the final three weeks of the regular season.