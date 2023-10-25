Mathieu (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Mathieu played through his foot injury in Week 7, so New Orleans is likely just giving him some extra rest to start the week. If he can practice in full Thursday or Friday, he would probably go into the weekend without an injury designation.
