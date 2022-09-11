Mathieu (illness) will play Sunday against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Mathieu missed practice Friday due to the illness, but he's recovered enough to take the field Sunday. The star safety's presence should be a boost to the Saints' defense, as he makes his debut with his hometown squad.
