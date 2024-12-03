Amadi recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Amadi tallied at least eight tackles for the third game in a row, finishing with the Saints' team-high in this category. The 5-foot-9 defensive back has taken on an increased role since Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was traded to Washington on Nov. 5. Amadi has also played at least 90 percent of offensive snaps in each game since taking over as New Orleans' top nickelback. He should remain productive so long as he remains in this role moving forward.