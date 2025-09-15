Broughton is expected to miss the remainder of the year after sustaining a hip injury in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2025 third-round pick from Texas flashed potential during his NFL debut in Week 2, recording three total tackles across 24 defensive snaps. Broughton is now seeking multiple medical opinions to determine if surgery is necessary. However, both Nathan Shepherd and Jonathan Bullard are likely to see increased defensive work in Broughton's absence.