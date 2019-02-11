Saints' Vince Biegel: Staying in New Orleans
Biegel re-signed with the Saints on Monday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Biegel played 14 games with the Saints in 2018, logging 241 snaps on special teams and recording four total tackles. The 2017 fourth-round pick appears to be headed toward another season as a special teams asset and depth linebacker.
