Bell had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.

Bell played every defensive snap for New Orleans and led the Saints in tackles for the second consecutive week. With Kenny Vaccaro on injured reserve, the second-year strong safety should continue to be a valuable IDP option as long as the Saints remain in the playoffs. Bell and the Saints will head to Minneapolis for a Divisional Round showdown with the Vikings next week.