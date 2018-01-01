Saints' Vonn Bell: Big performance as starter
Bell had 10 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
With Kenny Vaccaro placed on injured reserve, Bell started at strong safety for the Saints and responded with his best game in weeks. Bell now has 83 total tackles and 4.5 sacks on the season and should be a quality starting option in IDP leagues when the Saints host the Panthers in next Sunday's playoff game.
