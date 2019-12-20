Play

Bell (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Bell has missed the entire week of practice and will miss a second straight game. Chauncey Gardner-Thompson (concussion) put in a full practice Friday and will be the likely replacement if he clears the concussion protocol in time.

