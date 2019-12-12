Play

Bell (knee) did not practice Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

There were no reports Bell had suffered in injury in Week 14 against San Francisco, so it's possible this is just a rest day. The Saints still have two more practices before Monday night's game against the Colts, so the 25-year-old still has time to recover.

