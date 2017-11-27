Bell had 11 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Starting strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) returned from a two-game absence to play every snap in Los Angeles, but with the Saints down their top two cornerbacks, Bell still played 96 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Despite not technically starting, the second-year safety continues to see substantial playing time as the Saints typically play three safeties at once. Bell has 3.5 sacks on the year and his 62 tackles leads the team. The former Buckeye should be owned in all IDP leagues requiring owners to start a defensive back.