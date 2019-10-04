Play

Bell (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Bell worked as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday but was able to finish the week with a full practice to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old played a major role at strong safety for the Saints this season with 31 tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

