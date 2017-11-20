Saints' Vonn Bell: Huge performance in Week 11
Bell had 13 tackles (10 solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win against the Redskins.
With starting strong safety Kenny Vaccaro sidelined with a groin injury, Bell turned in his best performance of the season. Bell was a starter for most of last season and while nominally a backup this year, the second-year safety still sees plenty of playing time in the Saints' frequent three-safety sets. In fact, Bell actually leads the defense in tackles this year (51 total tackles). It's uncertain when Vaccaro will return but even once he does, Bell should continue to be a serviceable IDP option for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Starts most of rookie season•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Draws another start•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Bell could see playing time as third safety•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Second-round pick by New Orleans•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...