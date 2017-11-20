Bell had 13 tackles (10 solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win against the Redskins.

With starting strong safety Kenny Vaccaro sidelined with a groin injury, Bell turned in his best performance of the season. Bell was a starter for most of last season and while nominally a backup this year, the second-year safety still sees plenty of playing time in the Saints' frequent three-safety sets. In fact, Bell actually leads the defense in tackles this year (51 total tackles). It's uncertain when Vaccaro will return but even once he does, Bell should continue to be a serviceable IDP option for fantasy owners.