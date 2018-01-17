Bell had eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's divisioal-round loss to the Vikings.

Despite not starting most of the year, Bell saw plenty of playing time this season in the Saints' frequent three-safety lineups. In fact, the second-year safety's 83 total tackles in the regular season actually led the Saints. Bell nevertheless saw his production surge after starting strong safety Kenny Vaccaro was placed on injured reserve in December, notching 27 total tackles in the Saints' last three games (including the postseason). Vaccaro is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could draw big interest on the open market. If he departs, Bell would slot in as the Saints' starting strong safety, which could make him a coveted target in IDP drafts next season. Yet, even if Vaccaro returns, Bell should still be worthy of IDP consideration given his strong play over the course of the year.