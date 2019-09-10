Bell finished with seven tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

Bell led the Saints in tackles Monday, and he should be in for another season of high-volume tackling. The fourth-year man from Ohio State finished second on the team last season with 88 tackles (62 solo).

