Saints' Vonn Bell: Leads Saints in tackles Monday
Bell finished with seven tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.
Bell led the Saints in tackles Monday, and he should be in for another season of high-volume tackling. The fourth-year man from Ohio State finished second on the team last season with 88 tackles (62 solo).
