Saints' Vonn Bell: Leads team in tackles again
Bell recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.
For the second week in a row, Bell paced New Orleans in tackles. He also recovered a fumble, and the fourth-year man remains a pivotal piece of this defense. Fire him up in IDP formats as a reliable source of tackles with built-in turnover upside.
