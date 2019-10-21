Bell recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.

For the second week in a row, Bell paced New Orleans in tackles. He also recovered a fumble, and the fourth-year man remains a pivotal piece of this defense. Fire him up in IDP formats as a reliable source of tackles with built-in turnover upside.

