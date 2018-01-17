Saints' Vonn Bell: Leads team in tackles during regular season
Bell had eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 29-24 divisional-round loss to the Vikings.
Despite not starting for most of the season, Bell saw plenty of playing time in the Saints' frequent three-safety lineups. In fact, the second-year player's 83 total tackles in the regular season actually led the Saints. Bell saw his production surge after starting strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) was placed on injured reserve in December, notching 27 total tackles in the Saints' last three games, including the postseason. Vaccaro is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could draw big interest on the open market. If he departs, Bell would slot in as the Saints' starting strong safety, which could make him a coveted target in IDP drafts next season.
