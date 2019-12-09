Bell accounted for 13 tackles (nine solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Bell contributed one of the Saints' three sacks on the afternoon and paced New Orleans in tackles. As the score of Sunday's shootout suggests, defense didn't play much of a factor in deciding the outcome of the game. Bell has now totaled 89 tackles (66 solo) on the season, providing him a solid fantasy floor, He'll look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Colts.