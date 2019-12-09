Saints' Vonn Bell: Leads team in tackles
Bell accounted for 13 tackles (nine solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Bell contributed one of the Saints' three sacks on the afternoon and paced New Orleans in tackles. As the score of Sunday's shootout suggests, defense didn't play much of a factor in deciding the outcome of the game. Bell has now totaled 89 tackles (66 solo) on the season, providing him a solid fantasy floor, He'll look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Colts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...