Bell (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Bell appears to have picked up a back injury during Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys. The starting safety's reliability as a tackler is key to New Orleans' success on defense, so Bell's participation in practice as the week continues will be worth tracking.

