Saints' Vonn Bell: Nine tackles Sunday
Bell recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Bell was all over the field on Sunday, as he now has 71 tackles (52 solo) on the year. He'll need to make a quick turnaround for Thursday's showdown with the Falcons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 12 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 12.
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...