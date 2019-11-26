Play

Bell recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Bell was all over the field on Sunday, as he now has 71 tackles (52 solo) on the year. He'll need to make a quick turnaround for Thursday's showdown with the Falcons.

