Bell recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

In a defensive battle with the undefeated Cowboys, New Orleans won the turnover battle (and the game) thanks to a strong showing from Bell. Bell paced the team in tackles and was involved in three Dallas fumbles. The Ohio State product has put together a solid string of performances at the quarter mark of the season, and he should continue to be a reliable option at safety.