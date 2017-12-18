Bell had three tackles in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets.

For weeks, Bell had been playing the majority of the defensive snaps for the Saints. In Week 15, however, Bell's playing time fell off a cliff, as he only saw the field for 18 of the Saints' 74 defensive snaps (24 percent). Bell still leads the team with 70 total tackles, but the sudden decrease in playing time is hard to explain and makes him a risky start for IDP owners in Week 16 against the Falcons.