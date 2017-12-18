Saints' Vonn Bell: Plays on 18 snaps
Bell had three tackles in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets.
For weeks, Bell had been playing the majority of the defensive snaps for the Saints. In Week 15, however, Bell's playing time fell off a cliff, as he only saw the field for 18 of the Saints' 74 defensive snaps (24 percent). Bell still leads the team with 70 total tackles, but the sudden decrease in playing time is hard to explain and makes him a risky start for IDP owners in Week 16 against the Falcons.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...