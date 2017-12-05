Saints' Vonn Bell: Quiet in Week 13
Bell made three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
Bell again played every defensive snap for the Saints. While the numbers weren't there against Carolina, Bell's 65 total tackles still lead New Orleans, which makes him a solid starting defensive-back option in most IDP leagues.
