Bell had four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles.

Despite not starting much of the year, Bell finished the regular season with 88 tackles (62 solo) -- the second-most on the team. After taking over as the starting strong safety, Bell put together some strong performances down the stretch, including a ten-tackle game in a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers. Though his ancillary stats were lagging -- Bell had just one sack and two turnovers -- the third-year pro should play a key role in the playoffs and into next season.