Saints' Vonn Bell: Reaches double-digit tackles
Bell totaled 10 tackles during Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh.
Bell flashed huge IDP upside last season when he recorded double-digit tackles three times as a key cog in the Saints secondary. This was his first such occasion in a slightly underwhelming 2018 campaign in which Bell is averaging 5.1 tackles per game -- which is roughly a full tackle per game less than he churned out as a second-year player. However, the Ohio State product seems primed for another explosive performance in Week 17 when the Saints take on a Panthers team that could be down to its third-string quarterback if Taylor Heinicke (elbow) is unavailable.
