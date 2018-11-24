Saints' Vonn Bell: Records seven tackles Week 12
Bell accumulated seven tackles and one fumble recovery during Thursday's 31-17 win over the Falcons.
Bell logged a solid performance on Thanksgiving Day, recording his second highest single-game tackle total of the season. The 2016 second-round pick also nabbed his first fumble recovery of 2018. He'll look to have another impressive outing against the Cowboys in Week 13.
More News
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Leads team in tackles during regular season•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Another strong performance as starter•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Big performance as starter•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Plays on 18 snaps•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Quiet in Week 13•
-
Saints' Vonn Bell: Double-digit tackles in Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12