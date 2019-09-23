Bell accounted for nine tackles (five solo), a fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Bell's highlight play came when he scooped up a Chris Carson fumble and took it 33 yards to the house for a defensive touchdown. The Seahawks believed the play was dead, but Bell played through the whistle and hit the end zone for six. The touchdown proved crucial in a tightly contested game, and it was surely a relief for a defensive unit that had a fumble recovery touchdown called back in Week 2 against the Rams.