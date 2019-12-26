Play

Bell (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Bell got a limited session in Wednesday, so perhaps this was just a rest and maintenance day for the veteran. A return Friday would bode well for his gameday status, but the Saints may elect to hold the Ohio State product out until the playoffs.

