Bell (knee) won't suit up for Monday's game against the Colts, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Bell is coming off his best performance of the season, when he notched 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack against the 49ers. It appears rookie sixth-round pick Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will start in Bell's place, but Saquan Hampton figures to see an uptick in snaps as well.