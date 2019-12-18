Play

Bell (knee) did not participate at Wednesday's practice.

The 30-year-old was unable to play during Monday's win over the Colts and is still nursing the knee injury. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson filled in at strong safety for the Saints in Bell's absence, but he is now in the concussion protocol.

