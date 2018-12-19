Bell had seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Monday night's win against the Panthers.

Bell played 55 of the Saints' 58 defensive snaps, as the third-year strong safety has clearly leapfrogged Kurt Coleman (11 snaps) on the depth chart. Despite not starting most of the year, Bell still ranks second on the team in tackles (72) and should continue to be a dependable option for IDP owners.