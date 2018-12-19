Saints' Vonn Bell: Stuffs the stat sheet
Bell had seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Monday night's win against the Panthers.
Bell played 55 of the Saints' 58 defensive snaps, as the third-year strong safety has clearly leapfrogged Kurt Coleman (11 snaps) on the depth chart. Despite not starting most of the year, Bell still ranks second on the team in tackles (72) and should continue to be a dependable option for IDP owners.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in your lineup...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country