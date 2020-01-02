Play

Bell (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Bell was limited in practice to begin the week, but he now appears to have shed his knee injury. Barring any setbacks, expect Bell to draw his usual start in New Orleans' secondary during Sunday's playoff game against the Vikings.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories