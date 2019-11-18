Saints' Vonn Bell: Vonn Bell does it all in win
Von Bell recorded three tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks and an interception in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 19 yards
Bell had a full stat line in Sunday's win as he picked off Jameis Winston and split a sack with Cam Jordan. His tackles were a bit lower than what he's used to this season, but the turnover and half-sack certainly make up for it. New Orleans gets a quality matchup against Kyle Allen and the Panthers in Week 12.
