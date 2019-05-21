Horton signed an undisclosed contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 29-year-old signs from Carolina, where he made 24 tackles (15 solo) and 1.5 sacks in 16 games last season. Horton will add to a ferocious pass rush that already includes Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan. To make room for Horton, the team decided to waive Darrell Williams.