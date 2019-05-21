Saints' Wes Horton: Headed to Big Easy
Horton signed an undisclosed contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The 29-year-old signs from Carolina, where he made 24 tackles (15 solo) and 1.5 sacks in 16 games last season. Horton will add to a ferocious pass rush that already includes Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan. To make room for Horton, the team decided to waive Darrell Williams.
More News
-
Panthers' Wes Horton: Posts 1.5 sacks in win over Dallas•
-
Panthers' Wes Horton: Could see increased reps in 2018•
-
Panthers' Wes Horton: Signs two-year extension•
-
Panthers' Wes Horton: One preseason appearance•
-
Panthers' Wes Horton: Sprains wrist•
-
Report: Panthers DE Charles Johnson could miss several weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Bestball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...