Lutz agreed to re-work his contract with the Saints on Thursday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

The Saints will reportedly save $1.7 million in cap space by spreading some of the money owed to Lutz into future years. Lutz wrapped up 2020 with a career-worst 82.1 field goal percentage, which sets 2021 up to be a pivotal year for him. He signed a five-year deal back in 2019.