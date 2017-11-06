Saints' Wil Lutz: Another kick blocked
Lutz made one field goal -- a 40-yarder -- and three extra-point attempts but he also missed a 43-yard field goal wide right and had an extra point blocked in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.
While the Saints offense rolled to a blowout victory, it was an afternoon to forget for the team's second-year kicker. Lutz had some problems with kicks getting blocked last year and while those issues were seemingly corrected, he has now had an extra-point try swatted down in two of the last three weeks. Still, the Saints kicker is knocking down field goals at an 80-percent clip (16-of-20 on the year) and has the leg to convert easily from 50+ yards. With the Saints offense clicking, Lutz should remain a quality fantasy option in most leagues so long as he remains in the good graces of the coaching staff.
