Saints' Wil Lutz: Big performance Sunday
Lutz was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Lutz has been perfect over the past two weeks, connecting on seven field-goal attempts in that span. He'll look to maintain perfection next Monday against the Redskins.
