Saints' Wil Lutz: Boots 57-yard field goal in victory
Lutz made one field goal -- a 57-yard kick -- and four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win against the Panthers.
Lutz's long kick came midway through the third quarter and reinstated the Saints' double-digit lead. Lutz had some struggles in the middle of the year but the big-legged kicker has made seven straight field-goal attempts. Backed by the Saints offense, Lutz should continue to be one of the better fantasy kicking options as long as New Orleans remains in the playoff hunt. While many kickers will be forced to face the winter elements next week, Lutz will have the luxury of kicking indoors when the Saints travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Divisional Round.
More News
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...