Lutz made one field goal -- a 57-yard kick -- and four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win against the Panthers.

Lutz's long kick came midway through the third quarter and reinstated the Saints' double-digit lead. Lutz had some struggles in the middle of the year but the big-legged kicker has made seven straight field-goal attempts. Backed by the Saints offense, Lutz should continue to be one of the better fantasy kicking options as long as New Orleans remains in the playoff hunt. While many kickers will be forced to face the winter elements next week, Lutz will have the luxury of kicking indoors when the Saints travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Divisional Round.