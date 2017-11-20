Lutz made four field goals and two extra points in Sunday's comeback win against the Redskins, including converting the game-winning, 28-yard field goal in overtime..

Lutz had been scuffling some of late -- missing a kick in three of his last four games -- but he was perfect in a busy Week 11. The big-legged kicker has notched double-digit points in nearly half the games this year and continues to have a stable floor with the Saints averaging over 30 points per game.