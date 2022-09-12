Lutz made two of three field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 27-26 victory over the Falcons.

Lutz' first field-goal attempt -- 44-yarder in the first quarter -- hit the left upright and was no good, but he bounced back and made his next two field goals. His first make was a 49-yard attempt in the third quarter that cut Atlanta's advantage to 16-10, and he gave the Saints' a one-point lead after drilling a 51-yard field goal with 30 seconds left in regulation. Lutz underwent core-muscle surgery in August of 2021 that kept him sidelined for the entire campaign, but he looks to have shaken off the rust after missing his first kick of the 2022 season.