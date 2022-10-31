Lutz made one of two field-goal attempts while converting all three of his extra-point tries during the Saints' 24-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Lutz made a 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the second quarter Sunday but missed a 38-yard attempt wide right in the closing seconds of the first half. The missed field-goal try didn't have a significant impact in the blowout win, and it was his first missed field-goal attempt since Week 4. Over the last four games, Lutz has converted eight of nine field-goal attempts while making all 13 of his extra-point tries.