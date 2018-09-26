Saints' Wil Lutz: Busy in Week 3
Lutz made three field goals -- from 49, 45 and 21 yards -- and four extra points in Sunday's win against the Falcons.
Lutz was busy in the victory in Atlanta, and his clutch extra point with just over a minute in regulation helped send the game to overtime. Although Lutz probably has only league-average accuracy, he has a big leg and is backed by the Saints' explosive offense, which makes him a solid fantasy option most weeks.
