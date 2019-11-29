Lutz converted all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

Lutz was a perfect four-for-four on field goals for the second game this season, and he played a key role in the Saints' eight-point victory. Impressively, three of his makes were from 42, 45 and 47 yards out, while his fourth was a 22-yard chip shot. Lutz is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL this year and remains an elite option while playing on the high-flying Saints offense.