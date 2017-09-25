Lutz made 2-of-3 field goals and converted all four of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Lutz nailed a 50-yard attempt in the fourth quarter, but he couldn't quite connected on 56-yard field goal on the ensuing drive. Nevertheless, the Saints appear to have the utmost confidence in their young kicker from just about any distance, which should continue to make him a solid fantasy asset in most leagues.