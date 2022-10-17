Lutz converted on 4-for-4 field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 point-after tries during Sunday's 30-26 defeat against the Bengals.

All four of Lutz's made field goals came on attempts between 30 to 39 yards, as the Saints offense struggled in the red zone with starting wideouts Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave all sidelined. The sixth-year kicker has now made nine of his 13 field-goal tries and all 12 of his PATs this season. Lutz could see fewer short field-goal attempts if New Orleans' wide receiver corps returns to full strength for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.