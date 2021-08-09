Lutz suffered a core muscle injury during Saturday's practice, and he now may need a surgery that would lead to an absence of eight weeks or longer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune suggests the recovery timeline could be closer to 12 weeks, with Lutz needing longer than most players because he's a specialist. He played every game in each of his first five NFL seasons, but with the reliable 27-year-old now in danger of missing the first half of the upcoming campaign, the Saints figure to look at multiple free-agent kickers.