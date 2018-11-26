Lutz was a limited practice participant Monday due to a back injury.

Lutz didn't suffer any obvious injury in last Thursday's win over the Falcons, so the specifics of the issue remain unclear. The fact the 24-year-old was still able to practice in some capacity is a positive sign, but Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reps should be more telling. Unless the Saints sign or begin working alternative options at kicker, Lutz's status for Thursday's game at Dallas isn't in serious doubt.

