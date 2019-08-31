Lutz didn't attempt a field goal and made his only extra point attempt in the Saints' 16-13 loss to the Dolphins in Thursday's preseason finale.

The Saints didn't offer much on offense, scoring just two touchdowns and going for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter following a Jacquizz Rodgers score. Lutz should be a high-end kicker for fantasy purposes this season, playing on a high-powered Saints offense.